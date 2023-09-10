  • Today Sun, 10 Sep 2023

See lineups: Highlanders vs Dynamos

Sports Reporter

This is how the teams are lining up

Teams:

Highlanders FC:
A Sibanda (gk), L Chikuhwa, R Lunga, M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi, P Muduhwa, A Faira, M Ndlovu, M Ncube,

Dynamos:
T Mvula (gk), D Mudadi, K Moyo, E Moyo, F Makarati, J Makunike, E Jalai, E ILunga, I Sadiki, K Madera, T Shandirwa

