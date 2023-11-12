See lineups: Highlanders vs Herentals
The line ups:
Teams
Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Chigumira, C Chigonero, M Mushore, E Farasi, M Mushore, S Ngala, A Faira, M Ndlovu, G Nyathi, M Ncube
Herentals: N Antonio, B Majarira, B Majarira, C Gobvu, Z Ruguchu, C Nyatondo, W Kapumha, G Mukambi, T Jimu, G Chinobva, T Benza
