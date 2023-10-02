SEEDCO managing director scoops prestigious award

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

SEEDCO managing director Mr Terrence Chimanya was declared 2022 Chartered Governance Professional of the Year on Friday at a formal banquet.

The declaration followed the annual conference in Victoria Falls of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) said Mr Chimanya, who is a fellow of the institute, was described in the award citation as a seasoned expert in various leadership fields, including strategic business management, corporate governance, risk management, corporate affairs and legal compliance.

“Due to his astute and diligent leadership, he introduced suitable products, coupled with resilient measures which resulted in the company posting a US$40 million profit, thereby gaining significant market share locally and regionally,” the citation read.

Mr Chimanya implemented a comprehensive system of checks and balances to ensure effective oversight and decision-making which resulted in tasks and projects being completed timeously and profitably.

CGAIZ said his company had been given the Most Improved Exporter in Agriculture Award by the Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce.

“It was also the platinum winner of the Zimbabwe CEO’s Network Company of the Year Award, while he himself was recognised as the Best CEO in the large and listed businesses category,” they said.

Smartvest Wealth Managers chief executive Peter Kadzere was declared the runner-up for the Chartered Governance Professional of the Year Award.

Mr Kadzere, who is also a fellow of the Institute, was instrumental in implementing a successful Scheme of Arrangement which saved his company from liquidation.

“The company, which was rebranded and is now wholly owned by management and staff, has grown to manage funds in excess of US$70 million,” they said.-@SikhulekelaniM1