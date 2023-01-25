Seek malaria treatment within 24 hours to avoid death, Government warns

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has called on members of the public presenting with malaria symptoms to seek medical attention within 24 hours to prevent deaths and to complete treatments as means of breaking the chain of malaria transmission.

During the first week of 2023, Zimbabwe recorded a total of 1 950 malaria cases and six deaths.

Of the reported cases 212 were from under the age of five.

In response to questions, the Ministry said delays in accessing malaria treatment will lead to severe malaria that can lead to death.

“Going for testing and treatment services within 24 hours of malaria symptoms (that include fever, headache, joint pains, loss of appetite, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting) will facilitate early cure and completing the treatment course will break the chain of malaria transmission. Testing and treatment for malaria is free and can be accessed from village health workers and local health facilities,” read the statement.

The Ministry said members of the public should be on the lookout for severe malaria signs and symptoms that include jaundice (yellow eyes), white palms (anaemia) very high temperature, severe body weakness (unable to sit/stand), passing very little coca-cola-colored urine/not passing urine at all, severe vomiting.

“The Ministry also targeted to conduct Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in 25 districts during the 2022/2023 malaria season. Nine districts completed their spraying in 2022 and the remaining 16 districts are expected to finish by the end of January 2023. Indoor residual spraying is targeted at districts that have high malaria transmission. These districts record cases of 5 cases and more per 1 000 population. Districts that record 4 cases and below/1000 population are targeted to receive long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs).”

The Ministry added that members of the public should close windows between dusk and dawn and wear clothes that cover most of the body when outdoors between sunset and sunrise. @thamamoe