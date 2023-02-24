Seh Calaz, Jah Signal date Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter, Seh Calaz is set to make a date with his Kwekwe fans with a show slated for Solomon’s Café this tomorrow 25 February.

Seh Calaz will be promoting his latest album ‘Reggae Dzinorira’ which he dropped on New Year’s eve.

With him will be Jah Signal who is also promoting his latest release ‘Zvakarongeka.’

The two are on a nationwide tour to promote their albums.

The Mabhanditi leader said he was looking forward to a show of a lifetime.

“Let us all come in numbers and have fun together. Obviously we will be playing our old tracks as well as our new tracks from our new album. I promise to keep you dancing all night,” he said.

Jah Signal was equally upbeat.

“We are bringing lots of energy to Kwekwe and I urge all music lovers to come in their numbers so that we can have fun together. The album was made for you so come let us enjoy,” he said.

Solomons Café Manager, Shepherd Mupfudze said all was in place for the gig.

“We are expecting an epic show from the two as they always deliver. All is in place for the gig and we urge our patrons to come and support the show. The two are definitely expected to set the mining town ablaze,” he said.

Ordinary tickets are pegged at US$5 while VIP tickets are going for US$10.