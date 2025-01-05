Seh Mac hangs up his mic to pursue DJ dreams

Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

Dancehall musician Seh Mac (born Macnore Sibanda) has dropped the mic as a singer and decided to pursue his long-time dream of becoming a DJ.

The artist, who had a nine-year music career, was steadily growing in the industry, eventually gaining national and regional recognition.

Throughout his music career, he managed to collaborate with internationally acclaimed artists, including Jamaican-born Natural Image on the track “Whine Your Waist.” Some of his notable tracks include “Mangoma Takapasa” and “Mumwe Musikana.”

Speaking from his South African base, Seh Mac shared that he had decided to focus on DJing.

“It has always been my dream to be a DJ, and that dream has finally come to pass as I have learnt the ropes and now do my art properly. As a DJ, I focus on deep house, 3-step, Afro-tech, and hip-hop music, and I have managed to land gigs where I spin tracks at a number of Maboneng and Sandton’s hottest clubs. Clubs I have played at include Maracana in Sandton, Jojo Rooftop in Maboneng, Sheba Lounge in Kempton Park, Kitcheners Braai, Love Revo in Maboneng, Bubbles in Braai, and EJaradin Lounge in Germiston.”

“My fans in Zimbabwe should get ready for the new change as I’m coming to Zim in April to showcase my eclectic beats. I am still working on finding a good venue,” said Seh Mac.

