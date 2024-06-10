‘Seize opportunity to perform’

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Award-winning praise poet Obert Dube, who joined in the vibrant celebration of Bulawayo Day last weekend, has urged fellow artistes to seize every opportunity to perform, even if it means doing gigs for no payment.

He highlighted the potential for exposure and opportunities that can arise from such performances.

“Events like these serve as a platform for local artistes to showcase their talent. Even if you’re not paid, seize the opportunity to perform because you never know who might see you, especially with technology nowadays.

“You might find yourself trending positively.

“I never hesitate to attend such events; I don’t even know where the person who took me to Kenya saw me, perhaps from a performance I did at a gathering of just 16 people.

“Let’s take advantage of such opportunities as artistes and even go the extra mile by organising performances that last till morning, thereby marketing ourselves in the process,” Dube said.

The poet also emphasised the significance of such events for artistes to showcase their talent to the world.

He enthralled the crowd with his energetic performance at the Bulawayo Day celebrations, reciting a poem dedicated to the city.

It was Dube’s inaugural performance at the event dedicated to honouring the city, and he relished witnessing people embracing their cultural heritage.

“This was my first time attending an event celebrating the beautiful city of Bulawayo. I found a revival of tradition as people came dressed in their traditional attire representing their various cultures. This shows that Bulawayo is a place free from discrimination; it is home to everyone regardless of their race.

“I was also impressed to learn that people are proud of their roots. In the past, traditional wear was associated with illiteracy but today, even professionals like doctors proudly wear our traditional attire. This made me realise that dress code and education do not necessarily correlate. Those who embrace their culture are the truly educated ones.”

He said he has an upcoming 19-track album titled Dlozi lami along with an anthology of poems titled Imvuselelo yesintu and a book about his history, Uhambo lwami.

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Dube is involved in charity work, particularly focusing on helping the girl child with sanitary wear.

“I noticed that the girl child faces challenges due to nature and is disadvantaged compared to the boy child. A girl may miss lessons for several days if she lacks sanitary pads resulting in lower pass rates. Through this initiative, we ensure that the girl child has access to sanitary wear to avoid missing lessons.

“I’ve donated to numerous schools across the country, both urban and rural, and I hope more people will join similar initiatives to uplift our nation.”

Sadly, Dube said some schools decline their donations.

“. . . We respect their decisions. Nonetheless, let’s empower the girl child together.”