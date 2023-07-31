Sekunjalo Ma Africa looking for more members

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Winners of the 2023 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival, Sekunjalo Ma-Africa Arts are inviting those who wish to join the group to audition on 16 August at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

Registration for those who think they have what it takes to be part of the group will commence at 11am on the day.

“We are looking for males and females from 16 to 25 years old. Those who can dance traditional dancing, amapiano, pansula, hip-hop and more dances, sing, dance, do poetry, drum set players and play African instruments are invited,” read the poster.

Sekunjalo Ma Africa is a well-known traditional dance group that was formed in 2012.

The group shone in Harare this past weekend where they emerged as winners of the Chibuku Neshamwari competition. For their efforts, they walked away with $15 000.

