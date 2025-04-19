Selbourne Park Church celebrates community focus

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

FOUNDED in 1982, Selbourne Park Christian Church, formerly known as Bulawayo Christian Centre, has become a community-centred institution, prioritising giving back to the community through various initiatives, including charity programmes, community-based support, and restoring families as a critical institution.

The church changed its name when it moved to the Selbourne Park neighbourhood 30 years ago. Originally founded by a team of five visionary pastors — Richard Langworthy, Neil Martin, Levy Masuku, Peter McKenzie, and Basil O’Connell Jones — the church was built on a simple yet powerful vision of preaching the undiluted message of the cross of Jesus Christ and restoring dignity to families and communities.

Speaking to Saturday Chronicle, Pastor Richard Langworthy, one of the founding members, said the church has remained grounded in its core values, with the original leadership team still united after more than 30 years. He said the church started with five pastors and now has 19 pastors, where each member has understood what it is to pick up their cross and not to be self-seeking, but has a vision for the church and God’s people.

Selbourne Park Christian Church is not just a place of worship; it’s a hub of hope. Through a wide array of outreach programmes, the church supports vulnerable communities in Nkayi, Ntabazinduna, Zvishavane, and Domboshava.

Among its flagship initiatives is a partnership with Health Education Food Organisation (HEFO), a local private voluntary organisation, through which they provide health interventions, educational support, and agriculture-based empowerment projects.

“We work in partnership with Health Education Food Organisation (HEFO), a self-operating private voluntary organisation in three districts in Nkayi. We also run a programme called Restoring Families, which is a television programme that highlights God’s intention for the family unit,” said Pastor Langworthy.

The church also runs a popular television programme, Restoring Families, which broadcasts uplifting messages on the importance of strong, godly family units. The show is produced at the church’s own Phakama Productions studio in Bulawayo, which also creates gospel-inspired content for Southern African audiences.

“Also, our farming programme services enable us to support our communities through agriculture, and we also have educational programmes for the less privileged,” said Pastor Langworthy.

He recalls how the construction of the church building in Selbourne Park was a major test of faith. Remarkably, the project was fully funded by Zimbabweans without any external donors and completed within 14 months. Beyond Sunday services, Pastor Langworthy said Selbourne Park Christian Church offers its building facilities to host community-based programmes.

“We have constructed church buildings that are not only places of worship but also serve the broader community by being made available for specific community-based purposes and programmes,” he said.

Today, the church premises are more than a sanctuary. They host community meetings, youth camps, and skills development workshops. Every year, up to 500 young people attend its youth programmes, making it one of the most active Christian youth movements in the region.

Selbourne Park Christian Church is a member of Church Team Ministries International (CTMI), a network of churches across Africa led by Pastor Miki Hardy. Through CTMI, the church engages with diverse denominations, promoting unity and the apostolic message of “Christ and Him crucified.”

Asked about new initiatives and future plans, Pastor Langworthy said the church is engaged in the construction of buildings for the budding churches in Nkayi, Ntabazinduna, Zvishavane, and Domboshava. He also mentioned the Crossover Programme, an assisted reading initiative aimed at improving literacy among children in rural communities, which is set to be launched soon.

“Designed to support young learners with limited access to educational resources, the programme seeks to bridge the literacy gap by providing tailored reading assistance and learning materials,” said Pastor Langworthy.

For Pastor Witness Mzizi, a long-serving member of the church, the transformation goes beyond infrastructure and outreach. It’s about the heart of the ministry.

“I have witnessed the power of the Gospel in breaking down racial barriers. In our church, black and white people live together as brothers and sisters, a true reflection of the gospel’s impact. It’s amazing how the gospel is so simple yet so powerful,” he said.

Another thing that stands out is the unity of purpose and unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Since the early 1990s, not a single pastor has left to start their own independent ministry. Every pastor has faithfully served, giving their lives for the common good of the body of Christ,” said Pastor Mzizi.

Pastor Langworthy further said that during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Selbourne Park Christian Church established a community farming programme that provided vital support to 100 families. Using its resources, the initiative ensured access to food and basic supplies at a time when many were facing uncertainty and hardship.

“We have built a multiracial, multi-social Christian family that is not limited to urban areas but extends into our rural churches and overseas,” said Pastor Langworthy.–@SikhulekelaniM1