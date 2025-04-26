Selecting best eleven leads to Chevrons’ glory

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

WEDNESDAY saw Zimbabwe’s Chevrons, the senior men’s cricket team, clinch a famous and truly memorable Test victory against Bangladesh at Sylhet, winning by three wickets in a tense finish. The record-breaking chase of 174 — their highest ever, surpassing 162 — marked the first away Test win in seven years (also against Bangladesh at Sylhet in 2018) and the first Test victory in four years, proving emphatically that picking the best eleven makes all the difference.

Under Justin Sammons’ guidance, the Chevrons’ coaching team selected the in-form players, and the evidence was clear for all to see in this memorable victory. Each player who took to the field thoroughly deserved their place and fought tooth and nail for the win.

Zimbabwe’s three-pronged pace attack, led by Muzarabani (match figures 9 for 122) and supported by Ngarava and Nyauchi, proved crucial on a grassy wicket, a decision vindicated by skipper Ervine. Spinner Masakadza took five wickets.

Despite some dropped catches by keeper Mayavo, half-centuries from Williams and Bennett, plus handy runs from others, gave Zimbabwe an 82-run first-innings lead (273). In the chase, a 95-run opening stand from Bennett and Curran, and a gutsy unbeaten 19 from Madhevere, saw them to victory (174 for 7) despite a misfiring middle order.

Ervine hailed the win as a confidence boost for the final Test in Chattogram.

“Any Test win is very important and you have to relish every win that you get. In terms of winning Test matches, that doesn’t come around very often. We will certainly enjoy this but we have to get to Chattogram and get our heads right for that Test match as well.

“We are really confident. Winning a Test match gives you some confidence that you can get over the line, that you can do it, especially here in Bangladesh. But when we get to Chattogram, we are going to sit down, and reassess. Mindset going there is extremely crucial especially after the win here (Sylhet),” said Ervine.

According to the Chevrons’ captain, securing more Test wins will naturally lead to more matches against the top cricketing nations, given that it’s the highest form of the game.

“The more Test matches you win the more you are going to be on the radar. As tough as Test cricket is, that is what every player wants to play and get better at because it does test you in four or five days of hard cricket. For small teams, you want to play good and hard Test cricket against tougher oppositions, I think that’s the only way you can improve as a player and as a team,” said Ervine.

Beyond the record chase, Muzarabani became Zimbabwe’s joint fastest to reach 50 Test wickets (equalling Streak in 11 matches), while Williams now boasts the longest active career in men’s international cricket (20 years, 58 days by Test’s end). — @brandon_malvin.