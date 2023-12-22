‘Self-belief inspires Zimbabwe successes’

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’s development self-belief philosophy must be cascaded to every village and ward to make it ubiquitous and way of life as that will ensure wholesome national development, President Mnangagwa said.

Presently, the ruling party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is basking in a host of successes through looking inwardly as espoused by the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabaninilo” philosophy.

The President spearheaded and popularised the philosophy and since then Zimbabwe has been scaling greater heights using its own resources with no outside financial support.

In the face of a likely El Nino-induced drought, the President said no one will starve as the Zanu-PF people’s Government has put in place numerous strategies to make sure that the welfare of its people, especially the most vulnerable is safeguarded, and this is all a result of the inward looking philosophy which led to food security.

Speaking during Zanu-PF’s 121st ordinary session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said unity remains key to national development.

“Our developmental philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabaninilo is becoming a way of life.

“We must now distil this philosophy right down to the family and community levels; Musha ne dunhu zvinovakwa nevene vazvo,” he said.

The President added: “increased production and productivity, household by household, village by village and ward by ward right up to the provincial level, will go a long way in consolidating the economic gains we have realised so far”.

The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, also a Politburo member, two Zanu-PF Vice-Presidents Dr Constatino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and party Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu were among the attendees.

President Mnangagwa said the country’s successes were there for all to see and as the party celebrates its successes with the people, there is need to keep focus on confronting and addressing the challenges being faced by every community.

“We are realising successes in the mining sector. The increased productivity across all sub-sectors such as lithium, gold and platinum among others, along with the new discoveries of gas will, first and foremost, translate to benefits for our own people.

“Step by step, brick upon brick and stone upon stone, let us continue building our families, communities and beloved motherland, Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030. Success and prosperity are guaranteed,” he said.

The President said Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive anchored on the dictum “friend to all and enemy to none” is paying off.

“At the international relations level, our economic diplomacy thrust, anchored on the re-engagement and engagement policy, continues to record positive results.

“Our engagements within our Sadc region, the continent and beyond, are translating into gains that will have far reaching impacts in our quest to realise food security and sovereignty,” he said.

The workaholic President, who is transforming the fortunes of Zimbabwe, said history is always the foundation of the future.

“As we go forward, may we always be emboldened by the numerous lessons we have learnt from this defining year. If we remain united, peaceful, hardworking and immersed with our people, victory is always certain. No matter our differences, at personal levels, these should never be elevated to threaten the solidity and unity of the Party. Never.

“Party ino, Zanu PF takayiwana iripo, tofanirwa kuyichengetedza, kumashure. tiyisiyire avo vanowuya,” he said.

The President said strategic collaborations and partnerships are also set to increase value addition and beneficiation, accelerate industrialisation and modernisation as well as quicken infrastructure development and cross-border projects in line with the regional and continental aspirations.

He called upon all party members to mobilise and encourage communities to take advantage of the current rains.

President Mnangagwa also saluted his lieutenants for working around the clock to ensure the ruling party a successful year.

“As the curtain comes down on the year, we have every reason to celebrate. I thank you individually and collectively. Together we have piloted the Party throughout the year.

“We kept the party solid and united. This demonstrates the quality of leadership which must be the legacy to be left behind as an endearing character of our colossal, mass revolutionary party,” he said.

The President also led the Central Committee to rise as they paid honour and respect to the various comrades, heroes and heroines, who have passed on since the last session held in October.