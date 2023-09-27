Self-proclaimed prophet booked for assault, arrested for possession of python skin

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN who calls himself a prophet was arrested for possession of a python skin.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Comrade Chinaka (43) was arrested on Sunday at a house

along Chipo Road, Zengeza 3; Harare.

“Police in Harare have arrested a self-proclaimed prophet, Comrade Chinaka (43) for possessing a python skin, approximately three meters long.”

“The python skin was found under the bed at the suspect’s house along Chipo Road, Zengeza 3 on 24/09/23, as the suspect’s wife was packing their property to vacate the house following the arrest of the suspect for a case of assault,” reads the statement.