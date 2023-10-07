Self-proclaimed prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A SELF proclaimed prophetess kidnapped a baby under the pretext of healing the infant.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said the incident occurred at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College, yesterday.

Madzimai Getrude asked the complainant to fetch some herbs before she went away with her baby.

Police appealed for information that may led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police in Mutare are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a self-proclaimed prophetess, only identified as Madzimai Getrude, who is being sought in connection with a case of kidnapping that occurred at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College on 06/10/23.

The suspect went away with the complainant’s baby after sending her to find some herbs that were to be allegedly used to heal the baby who was not feeling well. Anyone with information to report to any nearest police station,” reads the statement.