COMMENT: Selling of unregistered STC30 must be stopped forthwith

TRADERS selling Superlife Total Care 30 (STC30) supplements have flooded social media with adverts of the products with the public, until yesterday, being led to believe that they were legit.

However, yesterday this paper carried a story where the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) warned members of the public against buying or advertising STC30 herbal products as they are not registered.

The herbal supplements, which are said to regenerate and repair damaged cells, tissue or organs of the body, have of late been widely marketed as alternative medication for fibroids, cancer, tuberculosis, arthritis and other diseases.

In one of its adverts, STC30 is said to have helped users completely recover from all cancer types regardless of stage, kidney failures, HIV and Aids, impotence, weak erections, TB, gastritis, piles, ageing and brain damage.

It’s also said to fight and cure more than 200 diseases.

In a statement, MCAZ acting director-general said in the interest of public health safety, people should desist from using the herbal medicine STC30 because its use has not been approved in the country.

He said herbal products purporting to have been registered with the MCAZ are not found on their register including STC30.

“Superlife Total Care (STC30) and many similar products with their numerous medicinal and health claims makes them registrable products. However, STC30 is currently not registered and not approved for sale in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“As the regulatory authority we have noted the continued advertising and marketing of STC30 products especially on social media.

“We urge members of the public to desist from buying such products which have not gone through any clinical trials and therefore their safety and efficacy has not been proven,” he said.

Mr Rukwata urged members of the public to buy medicines from registered premises and persons, saying distributors of the herbal medicine risk prosecution.

“The continued marketing and advertising of such unregistered medicinal products is not only an act of criminality, but also puts the lives of the citizens at risk. As Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, we have an obligation to protect the public and animal health,” he said.

“We enforce adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors and the authority will exercise its statutory mandate against these perpetrators of these criminal acts.”

Traders of the illegal STC30 herbal supplements are urged to desist from selling the products as they threaten the health of members of the public.

We also call upon the police to heighten surveillance on these traders, especially on social media so that this trade can be stopped.