Selmor Mtukudzi to launch Friday-Chill out sessions

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Music diva Selmor Mtukudzi is set to launch a series of monthly musical concerts that will see her interacting with fans on a regular basis.

The sessions are set to be launched tomorrow in Harare at the College of Music.

In a statement, her manager Reginald Chapfunga said the Friday Chill-out with Selmer is a response to requests by fans.

“This is a response to requests by our music fans for a regular venue where we play once or twice every month. This is the new home we will chill out on the last Friday of March and the coming months. This week’s show will be Selmor’s second this year, after her return from the UK,” said Chapfunga.

Added Chapfunga: “We really missed our music fans. It has been a while now. We are excited to have another chance to sing and dance with them this weekend. Fans should look out for one of our best performances, new setup, and choreography. The venue also presents the right ambiance to get closer to our audiences, enjoy the music, and chill out.”

He said fans are allowed to bring in cooler boxes.

“In the next five months, Selmor will be turning 40. The chill-out shows are part of a bigger program we will be launching soon to celebrate the artist’s life and mark the beginning of her life,” said Chapfunga.