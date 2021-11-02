Selmor Mtukudzi to release seventh album

Selmor Mtukudzi

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SELMOR MTUKUDZI has announced that she is set to release her seventh album titled Ndangwara “in a couple of weeks.”

Selmor took to Facebook to ask her fans to pre-order the album.

“I am releasing my 7th album in a couple of weeks. I would like to ask all you my family here to pre-order your copy of the album. For just one dollar (US$1) or its equivalent in rtgs you get to receive and listen to the music before its official launch.

“We will keep a register of all those who paid and share their names here on my page. This idea means you will be buying the music directly from the artist and we cut out the middle man. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could support our favourite artists in this manner for just a USD$1?” she wrote.

People who buy the album will have their names published on Facebook.

Selmor, an entrepreneur in her own right, believes that her #OneDollarCampaign will help other artistes see that they can reap from what they sow.

This created a buzz on social media as diasporas also want in on the action and are already bidding in a show of support to Selmor.

Efforts to get in touch with Selmor or her management team proved futile as phones went on unanswered. – @eMKlass_49

 

