Sen Mavhunga appointed Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Senator Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

She takes over from Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa who was relieved of his duties in February.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said: “In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator, as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.