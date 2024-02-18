Senamile Mphoko shares stage with “The Beast”

Sports Reporter

AS the 2024 Zimbabwe Senior National Championships got underway, it was a dream start for Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association’s (BASA) Senamile Mphoko who got to share the stage with one of the biggest names in world rugby.

Following her triumph in the 400-meter Individual Medley event, the Crusaders Swimming Club youngster was presented her gold medal by non other than rugby legend, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

The World Cup winning Mtawarira is the guest of honour at the national championships which are taking place in the capital, Harare.

The gold medal that Mphoko scooped was her first of the championships as she is now specializing. The 400-meter individual medley is her strongest point, however, she is also doing other events to keep warm.

Next year she will add on the 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter individual medley.

She has been one of BASA’s top swimmers in the last couple of years.