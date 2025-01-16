Senator Mohadi donates to Beitbridge’s elderly and disabled

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Senator Cde Tambudzani Mohadi has begun donating food hampers and chickens to schoolchildren with disabilities and elderly individuals over the age of 70 in the district as part of her annual charity programme.



Cde Mohadi announced that she is set to distribute 4 tonnes of rice, which were sourced by President Mnangagwa and allocated to all parliamentarians for sharing with people in their constituencies. Each parliamentarian was allocated 4 tonnes of rice to distribute.



The senator, accompanied by Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Metrine Mudau and the party’s provincial commissar for the women’s league in Matabeleland South, Cde Sarudzai Moyo, kicked off the programme at Tshamunanga Primary School in Beitbridge West on Wednesday.

At Tshamunanga, they handed over food hampers to 110 elderly people, some of whom are disabled, as well as 150 kg of rice to disabled children from Tshamunanga Primary and Tshidixwa Secondary Schools.



The senator also mentioned that she had sourced hundreds of free-range chickens to distribute across all wards, primarily at schools.

“Each school is receiving an average of 50 chickens to boost their income-generating projects, enabling them to cater to the needs of children with disabilities and those regarded as extremely vulnerable, who may struggle to pay school fees or buy uniforms. Proceeds from the chicken project will help support the ongoing Government school feeding scheme,” said Cde Mohadi.

“I am pleased to inform you that our President (Mnangagwa) has provided each parliamentarian with 4 tonnes of rice to share with people in their communities. For Beitbridge, I have decided to focus on the elderly over 70 years old and those members of our community living with disabilities.”

She emphasised that the elderly and disabled are among the most vulnerable members of society, highlighting the need for continuous assistance.

Senator Mohadi added that the donated chickens could, in some instances, enhance practical lessons for agriculture-related studies in the benefiting schools.

She said resource mobilisation is underway to ensure the donations are evenly distributed across the district.

“This is an annual programme to remember the elderly and disabled in our community, and I am working on increasing the number of beneficiaries. We are grateful to our President for providing us with the rice to share with you,” said Cde Mohadi.

Cde Mohadi stressed the importance of collaboration between businesses, community members, and the Government to address the challenges facing the people.