Senators call for sustainable and responsible artisinal mining

MATABELELAND South Senator, Cde Solani Moyo has called for the rehabilitation of abandoned mines and ensuring that artisanal miners restore the environmental damage caused by their activities.

Speaking in parliament recently Sen Moyo said mining entities should share their profits with the local communities from which they extract valuable resources. This move aims to address the environmental and social impacts of artisanal mining, ensuring that the industry operates sustainably and responsibly.

By rehabilitating abandoned mines and promoting best practices, the Government seeks to protect the health and safety of miners and local communities, while also promoting transparency and accountability in the mining industry. This initiative also aims to ensure that the benefits of mining are shared fairly among all stakeholders, supporting the development of local communities and the country at large.

By encouraging environmentally friendly and socially responsible mining practices, the Government hopes to reduce the risk of environmental degradation and human rights abuses, creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all. Senators moved a motion on Tuesday advocating for the rehabilitation of open mines by artisanal miners across the country. Contributing to the motion, Cde Moyo called miners to plough back some of their profits to communities where they extract the resources.

“We call upon the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to ensure that artisanal miners rehabilitate all open mines that their teams dig in various parts of the country as they extract minerals from the ground,” said Senator Moyo.

She acknowledged that Zimbabwe is endowed with a lot of natural resources that have to be exploited for the benefit of citizens.

“It is important to consider ways to ensure that foreign investors in the mining sector benefit both the investors and the local population, but mostly our people.”

Senator Moyo said mining should involve the implementation of transparent regulations, promoting corporate social responsibility, ensuring fair labour practice and actively involving local communities in decision-making processes related to mining activities.

“The goal should be to maximise the benefits of foreign investors while minimising negative impacts on the environment and local communities. This can be achieved through effective governance, regulations and oversight of the mining sector in our beloved country of Zimbabwe, she said.

Sen Moyo said the ministry of Mines should have policies in place that treat mine water before it is released into the environment, reuse treated water and properly manage mine waste to prevent the formation of acidic drainage.

“I recommend that there be community education. Monitoring programmes can also help raise awareness about the risks associated with mining activities and promote healthier practices,” said Senator Moyo.

She said the Minister should implement policies that enhance transparency in the allocation of mining licences, revenue collection and resource management. Also, create mechanisms for public oversight and independent audits to ensure that revenues are not lost to corruption.

“He should enforce regulations that mandate mining companies to prioritise hiring local talent and invest in training programmes to develop local skills. This can help create job opportunities for Zimbabwean citizens and ensure the transfer of knowledge and technology. This will stop the violence happening between Chinese and our locals which led to the death of some of our citizens.”

enators suggested that there should be community engagement and benefit sharing.

“The Minister should require mining companies to engage with local communities and develop mutually beneficial agreements that ensure communities receive a fair share of the benefits from mining activities. This could include infrastructure development, education, healthcare, or direct financial contributions.

“There should be protection of our environment as a people. The Minister should enforce strict environmental regulations to minimise the negative impact of mining activities on local ecosystems and communities. Require companies to implement sustainable mining practices and invest in rehabilitation and restoration programmes,” she added.

She further advised the ministry to have revenue management and establish a transparent system for managing mining revenues, including mechanisms for saving and investing funds for future generations.

“Implement a big wealth fund to ensure that revenues are used wisely and benefit the entire population.

“The Minister should invest in the capacity building of Government agencies responsible for regulating the mining sector to effectively monitor compliance with regulations, enforce laws and negotiate fair deals with mining companies,” said Senator Moyo.

