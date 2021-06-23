Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane helps build first hospital in his hometown

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has made a donation of $694 000 to help build a hospital in Bambali, back home in Senegal.

The small village of Bambali, where Mane was born, did not have a hospital before, and the Senegalese forward decided to pay tribute to his small town by helping out.

Mane previously donated around $350 000 to build a school in the town. The new hospital will include among others departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

Mane met last week with Senegal President Macky Sall to discuss the hospital project funded by Mane.

“Sadio Mané has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on state support for medical personnel,” read a statement from the Senegal Presidency on Twitter.

It was Southampton in England’s top flight where he would find his early spotlight moment. Having scored 15 and created a further nine in 2015/2016 season – including the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history – Liverpool coach Klopp made him his first major signing.

These days, Mane earns a salary comparable with other global football superstars – but the 29-year-old has no need for flashy cars or flaunting his obvious wealth. Instead, he makes it his mission to help out the less fortunate.

“Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two planes? What will these objects do for me and for the world? I was hungry, and I had to work in the field; I survived hard times, played football barefooted, I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I earn thanks to football, I can help my people,” Mane told as.com.

“I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me.” – African News Agency