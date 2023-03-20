Senegal president to officially open ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

SENEGAL president, Mr Macky Sall is set to be the guest of honour at the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ZITF, in Bulawayo.

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and this year it will run under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness.”

This was revealed by President Mnangagwa in his weekly column in The Sunday Mail.

“We will be hosting the President of Senegal, His Excellency Macky Sall, who is billed to open our Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ZITF, in Bulawayo,” said President Mnangagwa.

This year, the exhibition will run from April 25 to 29, with the first three days reserved for business.

Last week, ZITF officials said at least 93 percent of exhibition space had been taken up compared to 86 percent during the same period last year, amid expectations that this year’s edition will be bigger and better.