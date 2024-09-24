Senegal’s Dieng Assan runs International Half Marathon in Kogalym, Russia

Online Writer

SENEGAL athlete, Senegal’s Dieng Assan Runs at International Half Marathon in Kogalym, Russia (23), took part in an International Half Marathon, which was held in Kogalym in Western Siberia, Russia.



More than 1 000 athletes representing 12 countries, 24 Russian regions, and 77 cities from all around the world took part in the international competition.

During the last 10 years the Siberian town have transformed into a notable cultural and sports center in the North of Russia.

One of the famous country’s championship – the 15 km Road Running Championship – was included in the programme this year. Also, the International Half Marathon featured a half marathon (21.1 km), a 2.5 km race, a 4×5 km team relay and children’s starts.

The main route of the track passed through the center of Kogalym – past the branch of the Maly Theater, the Iceberg Ice Palace, the A. Pakhmutova Music School, and the Galaktika Cultural and Sports Complex. All social facilities were built with the support of oil workers.

The route of the International Kogalym Half Marathon has been certified according to the world standards of IAAF and AIMS at distances of 15 and 21.1 km, which allows recording records, assigning ranks and sports titles to track and field athletes. The event was attended by sports stars – Olympic champions and medalists – Yuri Borzakovsky, Alexander Legkov, Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Panzhinsky, famous football players – Alexey Smertin and Artem Rebrov.

Assan, a teacher and a postgraduate student, calls himself a travel enthusiast. He is keen on Russian culture and people. He ran his first distance in Kogalym, deciding to combine his hobby and sport. Dieng’s great passion is football. From the age of eight, Dieng attended a training club in Dakar (Senegal), and at the age of twelve he started to try out for the best training centers that collaborated with French clubs.

The first half marathon in Kogalym was held in 2022, about 400 people took part in it then. The following year, 2023, the number of marathon runners almost doubled. Over 700 athletes from 55 cities and 20 regions came to Kogalym. Relay competitions were included in the programme, the route was improved, and famous athletes were invited.

In 2024, the Kogalym Half Marathon received an international status. According to the organisers, the new sports tradition will attract more visitors and help in popularisation of one of the most interesting tourist destination in Western Siberia.

The event was organized with the support of LUKOIL international oil company.