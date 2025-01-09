Sengezo Tshabangu suspended from CCC as Welshman Ncube goes on warpath

By Online Reporter

THE Professor Welshman Ncube-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has suspended the party’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, amid ongoing divisions and confusion within the opposition party.

In a statement, CCC presidential spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwayi confirmed Mr Tshabangu’s suspension.

“Acting in terms of Article 9.1.2.3 of the CCC Constitution, the Acting President, Prof Welshman Ncube, has suspended Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. This decision was made in light of Tshabangu’s actions, which were deemed to be in contravention of the party’s constitution,” said Mr Chihwayi.

He added, “Tshabangu’s suspension is pending a disciplinary hearing, which will be conducted in accordance with the party’s internal processes.”

This marks a second setback for Mr Tshabangu after the Harare High Court ruled on Wednesday that he could not reassign members of Parliament.

More to follow.