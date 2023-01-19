Senior citizens to get 50 percent discount on rates in Gweru

Midlands Bureau

CITY of Gweru is compiling a database for senior citizens with properties in the city so that they can pay half of what other citizens are paying as rates to the local authority, the mayor, Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi has said.

Cllr Kombayi said the process is in its preliminary stage with the city fathers and management working on how best to come up with a database that will not be abused.

“The City of Gweru is studying the feasibility of granting a 50 percent exemption from paying rates to its senior citizens who will meet the qualifying criteria. The senior citizens should be 70- years and above,” said Cllr Kombayi.

“They should have a rate statement proving they are the owners of the property, they should also produce a certificate and original copy of the title deeds,” said Cllr Kombayi.

He said the move was meant to cushion the city’s senior citizens some of whom were now struggling to service their bills.

According to a public notice by the city of Gweru, the exercise will start on Monday and end on 24 February 2023.