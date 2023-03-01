Senior Russian and US officials in Zimbabwe as ties with the west deepen

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

TWO senior official from the US and Russia are expected in the country today as Zimbabwe deepens engagement with western countries.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Robert Scott and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Yarn Vyacheslav are will be on official visits until Friday 3 March.

Ambassador Scott is scheduled to arrive at midday while the Russian Minister is scheduled to arrive in the evening, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Ambassador Scott was initially scheduled to arrive yesterday.

“The United States of America Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Africa Affairs Ambassador Robert Scott is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe to discuss various issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

“During his visit Ambassador Scott is scheduled to meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava together with relevant Government ministries,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting follows the recent US-Africa Leaders’ Summit which was held in Washington DC where the Foreign Affairs Minister represented Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Shava is also expected to appraise Ambassador Scott on AFDB structured dialogue Programme and the associated reform priorities which the Second Republic has implemented through the policy of engagement and reengagement on the last five years.

On the other hand, the Russian Minister will hold meetings with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza and captains of industry as part of efforts to discuss potential areas of economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima will also attend the meeting as Zimbabwe and Russia seek to establish twinning agreements between the two provinces.

“The Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Honourable Yarn Vyacheslav will pay an official visit to Zimbabwe from 1 to 3 March 2023. He will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Sverlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Honourable Igor Zelenkin and a business delegation,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visiting delegation will also tour industries specialising in machinery and equipment for timber processing, rubber production and pharmaceutical substances.

Tomorrow there will be a roundtable business discussion to broaden economic and political cooperation.

