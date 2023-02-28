Senior Zanu PF cadre buried

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE wife of Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member Cde Enoch Sibanda of Victoria Falls, Gogo Esnath Hlatshwayo-Sibanda died on Sunday and was buried this morning at the old cemetery in the city.

She was 78.

The NCA comprises members of the party’s Central Committee, National Assembly of the Women’s League and their deputies, the 10 provincial executive councils, former members of the Central Committee on account of their contribution to the liberation struggle or development of the country after independence.

Cde Sibanda is a former Central Committee member and former councillor for Victora Falls where he served as a board member before the city became a town. He retired in 2008.

His wife, although a politicians herself, stood by him during his political career.

Hundreds of Victoria Falls residents comprising members of the Roman Catholic Church which she attended and different denominations, politicians from a cross section of political parties, ordinary residents and businesspersons attended the burial at St Kizito Catholic Church in Chinotimba.

Speakers described her as a dedicated unifier who helped many residents in Victoria Falls regardless of their political affiliation or religious standing.

“Cde Sibanda was not only a resident but a city father and former councillor who spent more than five terms in council hence he is an alderman. It is not very common for someone to be in politics and remain a devout Christian but Cde Sibanda is because of Gogo and her support,” said a speaker.

Hwange West Member of Parliament Mr Godfrey Dube who attended the burial alongside several residents of the city, implored citizens to remain united despite political affiliation.

“Let’s be united as residents to be able to overcome our challenges. Elderly people face life difficulties and we wish the Victoria Falls City Council could waver some rates and bills for the elderly so that they are not burdened by bills,” he said.

Mr Dube bemoaned abuse of drugs in the city and urged young people to emulate the elderly and shun substance abuse.

He expressd concern on the state of road network n the city and assured people that the roads will be fixed after Government promised to work it.

Gogo Sibanda is survived by eight children, 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

