Serial house breaker targets women

Midlands Reporter

A 21-year-old serial house breaker has been arrested for allegedly breaking and stealing property from women in Zvishavane.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of Norman Phiri, an ex-convict from Mandava suburb in Zvishavane.

“I can confirm the arrest of a 21- year -old man over a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases in Zvishavane which occurred between January and April 2022.The arrest also led to the recovery of stolen property valued at US$4 224. The arrested suspect has been identified as Norman Phiri of Mandava in Zvishavane,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Phiri once served at Zvishavane prison for six months and was released in December 2020, after being convicted for unlawful entry and theft.

“So far the suspect has been linked to seven cases of unlawful entry and theft and the following were the victims. Fungai Dube (56), Dorcas Nkomo (44), Sibonile Wankandwa (36), Vimbai Takavingofa (36), Moreblessing Mafirenyika (24), Cute Kadahwayi (26) and Simango Renias (31). The victims are all females resident in Zvishavane. Property stolen has a combined value of US$6 177,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Phiri was allegedly disposing of his loot by selling it to unsuspecting members of the public in Zvishavane, Chipinge and Chimanimani, from where some of it was recovered by the police.

He said the recovered property has since been positively identified by its owners and comprises cell phones, television sets, laptops, an amplifier and a gas cylinder.

Insp Mahoko said Phiri was taken to court where the case is awaiting trial.

“The development in these cases raises the need for members of the public to help in monitoring activities of recently released prisoners and reporting any anti-social behaviour they notice to the police. Also people who buy second hand goods should first have them cleared by the police. Blind acquisitions can lead to arrests for possessing stolen property and financial losses,” he said.