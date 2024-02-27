Serial rapist (30) jailed for 242 years

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

The Bulawayo serial rapist, who was arrested for attacking 18 women between the ages 13 for four years has been jailed 232 years in prison.

The man Prosper Bhule (30) was sentenced last Friday at Tredgold Regional Magistrates Court.

Bhule’s reign of terror spanned between December 2018 and March 2022.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said: “Prosper Bhule aged 30 a serial rapist who terrorised teenage girls in Bulawayo aged between 13 and 19 from 2018 December to March 2022 was sentenced to 232 years.”

Bhule targeted the girls when they were alone at home, on the way to school or on an errand.

“He lured them from the security of their homes by saying that he had been sent to advise the girls that their parents, guardians or relatives had sent them some parcels or groceries from South Africa or vegetables from the local market. He would insist that the girls must go to the collection point with him to get the parcels”, reads the statement.

The groceries were alleged to be in a motor vehicle that had broken down and would ask the complainants to accompany him to where the vehicle was.

Bhule would use footpaths passing through bushes where he would rape the complainants and rob them of cash, cellphones and other valuables.

All the victims made a report to the nearest police station soon after being raped.

The NPAZ said: “The prompt reports and descriptions given by the victims helped the police to realise that they were dealing with a sophisticated criminal who premeditated his crimes”

“A manhunt was successfully coordinated by CID Homicide leading to Bhule’s arrest”, reads the statement