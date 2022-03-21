Serial rapist has been on the prowl since 2018, police reveal

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Bhule has allegedly been raping women ever since December 2018

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Bulawayo serial rapist, who was arrested for sexually attacking 16 women in the past two months, has been preying on women as far back as 2018, police have revealed.

The man, who police identified as Prosper Bhule (29) was arrested last week in Luveve and was positively identified by 17 of his victims during an identification parade.

Last week, police in Bulawayo had issued a warning that there is a serial rapist on the loose in the city following a wave of sexual attacks on 16 girls aged between 16 to 21.

In a WhatsApp audio that has gone viral, Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele had said the rapist targeted female headed homes and came disguised as a cross border transporter (umalayitsha).

Now it seems there might be more victims as the number has climbed to 17.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Bhule has allegedly been raping women ever since December 2018.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Prosper Buhle (29), in connection with a spate of rape and robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo and surrounding areas during the period extending from December 2018 to March 2022.

“The suspect would approach the victims and masquerade as a bonafide messenger who had been send to deliver some goods by relatives of the victims before asking the victims to accompany him. The suspect would use foot-paths passing through bushes where he would rape the victims and thereafter steal their cellphones, money and any other valuables possessed by the complainants.

“The suspect was finally arrested on 17th March 2022 in Luveve, Bulawayo after Police received a tip from the public. An identification parade was conducted and the suspect was positively identified by 17 complainants,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He urged members of the public to be more careful when dealing with strangers.

“Police are urging the public to avoid being duped and tricked by strangers who approach them without prior communication from their relatives on the pretext that they may have parcels for collection through third parties,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

@bonganinkunzi