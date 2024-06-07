Serial rapist slapped with 20 year jail term

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Reporter

A MAN (28) from the Chief Mutema area in Chipinge was sentenced to 20 years in jail for being a second-time rape offender by a Chipinge Magistrate.

The accused kidnapped and raped a girl (16)at knifepoint.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said that on June 1 at around 11 PM, the girl was sleeping in her bedroom with another person in the room and the door was locked.

“The accused person arrived at the complainant’s homestead and called her name stating that he wanted to collect an electric cable. The other occupant opened the door and the accused person entered the room. He threatened to kill both of them if they did not meet his demands. He ordered both occupants to follow him outside,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said they walked for about 30 metres from the homestead before he ordered the other occupant to return home.

“He took the complainant to a nearby bushy area where he drew a knife from his pocket and ordered her to lie down. He removed the complainant’s pantie and raped her four times. He threatened to kill the complainant if she disclosed the matter to anyone,” said the NPAZ.

The complainant however managed to escape and went home where she narrated her ordeal to her grandmother.

“A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was found to be a repeat offender and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment,” read the statement.