Serial thief faces jail alone after his accomplice escaped and left him at the crime scene

Diana Baloyi Moyo, @dianamoyo.co.zw

A SERIAL housebreaker was sentenced to two years in prison for unlawful entry.

Tawanda Moyo (28) and his accomplice Tinashe Shoko attempted to fish out a mobile phone through a window but ran out of luck when the complainant saw them and shouted for help.

Moyo was apprehended while Shoko escaped and is still at large.

Moyo is not a first-time offender therefore a further 6 months imprisonment from a suspended sentence were added.

In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Moyo together with Tinashe Shoko who is still at large proceeded to the 44-year-old complainant’s home where they used an unknown object to forcefully open the complainant’s window to fish out her mobile phone.

The complainant noticed the accused person before he could steal the phone and she shouted for help thereby awakening the neighbours. The neighbours apprehended the accused person and his accomplice managed to escape. A police report was made and the accused person was arrested.”

He was convicted and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment. A further 6 months imprisonment from a previous suspended sentence was brought into effect. He will serve 30 months effectively.