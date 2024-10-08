Serious road traffic accident in Bulawayo leaves pedestrian critically injured

Online writer

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — A woman was seriously injured in a road traffic accident that occurred on October 7, 2024, at the intersection of Khami Road and West Hand Road, near Khami Cafe.

In a stement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said at approximately 5:15 PM, a woman in her mid-20s was walking along Khami Road when she was struck by a white pickup, believed to be a Ford Ranger with registration number AAE 8118, traveling eastbound. The motorist did not stop after the collision; however, a nearby pedestrian noted the vehicle’s registration number.

The victim suffered significant injuries, including head trauma and fractures to her left leg, left arm, and right thigh. Emergency services responded promptly, transporting her to Mpilo Central Hospital, where she is in critical condition. As she lacks identification and is unable to communicate, authorities are seeking assistance in identifying her. She was last seen wearing a white top, khaki trousers, and a pink cap.

Insp Ncube emphasised the legal obligation for motorists to stop and assist after an accident. He urged the public to report any missing relatives matching the victim’s description to Traffic West for further assistance.