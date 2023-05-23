Seven cheat death in a head-on collision

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

SEVEN people escaped with injuries after the vehicles they were traveling on collided head-on along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Quick-Stop Service Station just outside Kwekwe.

The injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they are said to be recovering well.

According to Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the accident happened on 20 May around 8 PM when a Honda Fit traveling towards Kwekwe rammed into a Honda HRV vehicle, which was heading in the opposite direction.

“Takudzwa Adrine Dzinza (28) of Mbizo in Kwekwe was driving a white Honda Fit from Kadoma towards Kwekwe with four passengers on board.

“Tafadzwa Muza (32) also of Mbizo was driving a white Honda HRV going the opposite direction carrying two passengers,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Upon reaching the 211-kilometer peg near Quick Stop Service Station, Muza turned right in front of the oncoming vehicle resulting in a collision.

“Seven people from both vehicles escaped with varying injuries. Police attended the scene and those injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they are currently admitted,” he said.

He urged motorists to exercise due care and adhere to all road traffic regulations.