Seven, claiming to be Zifa employees try to ‘dribble’ Zimbabwean embassy in Rwanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

A SEVEN-MEMBER group purporting to be Zifa employees allegedly phoned the Zimbabwean embassy in Rwanda seeking accommodation assistance ahead of the Warriors’ two World Cup qualifiers against host Rwanda and Nigeria.

Both matches are in Rwanda although the Warriors will be ‘home’ when they play the Super Eagles following the banning of Zimbabwe stadia by CaF.

Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that that two of the persons misrepresented to the embassy staff that they were holding the posts of national teams’ general manager and Zifa media liaison officer respectively.

Chronicle Sport is in possession of the seven individuals’ names, among them a popular blogger.

Efforts are underway to contact the Zimbabwean ambassador to Rwanda, Ms Charity Manyeruke.