Seven die from Covid-19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SEVEN people succumbed to Covid-19 while 418 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 145 from 104 the previous day.

There were 167 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 94 percent while active cases went up to 3 051 from 2 807 the previous day.

A total of 5 427 PCR tests were done and positivity was 7.7 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the high number of 111 new cases in Midlands, 88 for Matabeleland South, Masvingo 56 and 31 for Mashonaland East are from outbreaks detected in schools.

Overall, Midlands had the highest 115 new cases, followed by Matabeleland South with 94, Masvingo 67, Mashonaland East 61, Manicaland 24 and Matabeleland North which had 21.

Bulawayo recorded 17 new cases while Harare had 13, Mashonaland West four and Mashonaland Central with two new cases.

Deaths were recorded in Harare and Masvingo which had two each, as well as Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West which recorded a single death each.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 16 938 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 2 873 893. A total of 31 467 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 1 926 247 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 13 September, 2021, at 3PM, there were 138 people who were hospitalized. Of these, new admissions were 12, those that were asymptomatic were 17, those with mild to moderate symptoms were 82 and 27 had severe symptoms.

Twelve were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 14 September 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 126 817 confirmed cases, 119 216 recoveries and 4 550 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry.

@ncubeleon