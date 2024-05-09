Seven iced out of 11…Seven players to miss Matchday 11 action…CAPS Utd, Chitembwe pay for indiscretions

Fungai Muderere , [email protected]

SEVEN Castle Lager Premier Soccer League players are set to miss their respective clubs’ Week 11 fixtures after picking three yellow cards each over 10 rounds of play.Those suspended are Arenel Movers duo of Arthur Ndlovu and Chrispen Machisi, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and Tinotenda Mutyambidzi (Greenfuel).

Also set to sit out this weekend are Highlanders’ midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, Admire Dzumbunu of TelOne and Caps United’s Erick Makonore.Ex-Warriors duo of Khama Billiat and Danny “Deco” Phiri who now play for Yadah Stars and Chicken Inn respectively will sit it out too.

Billiat, was shown a straight red card, in their last weekend’s game against Herentals.Phiri, a holding midfielder was red carded against Yadah Stars. Phiri’s absence in the Gamecocks’ derby tie against his last season’s former paymasters, Bulawayo Chiefs, set for Saturday is again set to be felt by the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit.

“Derbies are always difficult to play. We have always played thriller matches against Bulawayo Chiefs. It has been open games. However, I must commend Bulawayo Chiefs coach (Thulani Sibanda) for having a squad that has kicked above its weight. They have a strong side, a team that is capable of winning games and staying in the league. We have a game on our hands,” said Antipas.

He added: “It will be important that we bring up our ‘A’ game. In our last fixture against Dynamos, we were slow and sluggish and we will need to improve on that.”

Gamecocks drew nil all against DeMbare and are on number four with 16 points, three adrift from joint log leaders Highlanders and last season’s first runners-up Manica Diamonds.Amakhosi Amahle have won twice, lost two games and drawn once in their last five games and are on position six, one point behind Antipas’ men.

Chiefs, who have April Player of the Month Never Rauzhi, Xolisani “Scara”Moyo, Bukhosi Sibanda and gritty midfielder Joe Nyabinde to bank on among others, are smarting from a two nil defeat that they suffered at the hands of reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Last season, in a first leg tie played at Luveve Stadium on April 16, the two clubs drew one all.

The second leg fixture was played at the same venue and it ended 2-2.In the 2022 season, Gamecocks beat the Twitter Kings home and away (3-1, 2-1).

In other matches, Highlanders will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against FC Platinum after they were frustrated with a nil-all draw by Arenel last Sunday. Last season, FC Platinum finished in fourth position and are blowing hot and cold this season.

A potentially explosive encounter is set for Wadzanayi Stadium as Simba Bhora will host defending champions Ngezi Platinum on Saturday. On the same day, CAPS United will face Yadah at the Heart Stadium. Manica Diamonds will face Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the PSL yesterday announced its judgement on the abandoned match between FC Platinum and CAPS United.The game was called off in the 85th minute following crowd trouble at Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium after Makepekepe had a goal by Ralph Kawondera ruled out.

The seasoned Kawondera was adjudged to have scored from an offside position at a time Pure Platinum Play were leading 1-0 courtesy of a Jaun Mutudza eighth minute goal.

In their judgement, the PSL awarded the match to FC Platinum on a 3-0 scoreline.

CAPS United have been asked to pay a US$5 000 fine of which US$500 is suspended on condition the club won’t repeat a similar offence.CAPS’ temperamental gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe has also been fined US$400 for the utterances he made against match officials. —@FungaiMuderere