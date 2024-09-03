Seven killed in fiery head-on collision

The wreckage from the accident scene where seven people were killed when a South African registered Ford Ranger they were travelling in collided head on with a truck at Bubi some 65 km north of Beitbridge town yesterday-Images Supplied

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A DEVASTATING road accident claimed the lives of seven people on Tuesday morning when a commercial truck and a South African-registered Ford Ranger collided head-on along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road.

The crash occurred around 8 am at the 65km peg near Bubi, resulting in a tragic scene that left four of the victims burnt beyond recognition.

The officer commanding police in Beitbridge District Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, confirmed the horrific incident.

He said the Ford Ranger, which was traveling towards Masvingo, had seven passengers on board. The truck, a white Volvo FMX registered in South Africa and towing two trailers loaded with tobacco, was heading towards Beitbridge.

“The driver of the Ford Ranger attempted to overtake another truck and encroached into the opposite lane, leading to a head-on collision with the oncoming truck,” said Chief Supt Ncube.

“The impact of the collision was so severe that the Ford Ranger caught fire, trapping the driver and four passengers inside the vehicle. All five were burnt beyond recognition.”

Two other passengers were ejected from the vehicle due to the force of the impact, landing on the tarmac where they died instantly.

The truck’s driver escaped unscathed as the truck landed on its side.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, and further investigations are underway. This tragic accident comes just days after another devastating event where 15 Zimbabweans lost their lives in two separate bus accidents in South Africa’s Limpopo province. Zimbabwe’s Consulate in Johannesburg has already begun the process of repatriating the bodies for burial.

The Beitbridge-Masvingo road, a vital artery connecting Zimbabwe with South Africa, has been the site of numerous accidents over the years, raising concerns about road safety measures on this busy route.