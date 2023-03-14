Seven leopard skins, three arrested in Victoria Falls

Peter Matika, Online Desk

THREE Victoria Falls men were yesterday arrested for illegal possession of exotic animal skins.

The trio, Lesley Maclaren Mashonganyika (39), Michael Dube (43), and Wilson Dzimbo (41), were arrested by police detectives who disguised themselves as potential buyers, of 7 leopard skins.

Confirming the arrest police said on their Twitter page:

“Police in Victoria Falls arrested Lesley Maclaren Mashonganyika (39), Michael Dube (43), and Wilson Dzimbo (41) for illegal possession of seven Leopard skins. Members of the police disguised as potential buyers of the skins, leading to the arrest of the suspects.”