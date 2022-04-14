Seven men steal thousands of US dollars from the blind

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested four suspects who broke into the Council for the Blind offices in Bulawayo and stole cash and other valuables all worth US$ 96 228.

Police on their twitter page said the suspects and three others who are still at large stole a safe which contained US$44 028, R 49 060,18 610 pula, a Toyota Land Cruiser and other valuables.

The gang members who were armed with unidentified pistol, axes and an iron rod stormed the premises and captured the security guard.

“The police have arrested Oliver Mhlanga (36), Vusimuzi Mguni (23), McDonald Tinashe Malaya (37) and Kelvin Njabulo Dube (30) in connection with the armed robbery case which occurred at the Council for the Blind Zimbabwe offices in Bulawayo on 11 April at around 2AM. Seven suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, axes and an iron rod stormed the premises before capturing a security guard,” said the police.

The police added: “The stolen vehicle and a .38 Smith Wesson revolver, CFB 0069 safe, Dell and Asus laptops, cash and other valuables all worth US$95 728, R 49 060 and 18 060 pula were recovered.”

