Seven more people test positive for COVID-19

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

SEVEN more people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours.

No deaths were recorded.

Of the seven new cases, one is a returnee from Burundi and the rest are from Manicaland province.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 33 new recoveries were recorded during the same period and the national recovery rate now stands at 94.7 percent.

Bulawayo province which has over the past weeks been recording an upsurge in cases and deaths did not register any new cases.

Of the 33 new recoveries recorded in Zimbabwe yesterday, 23 are from Bulawayo and active cases for the province have gone down to 79.

“We recorded seven new cases and no death in the last 24 hours. From the 574 PCR tests done today, the positivity rate was 1.2 percent,” said the Ministry.

“As of 1 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8374 Cases 7927 recoveries and 243 Deaths.“

