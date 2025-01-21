Seven nabbed in Harare armed Robbery, US$12,000 and vehicle Stolen

Online Reporter

Seven suspected armed robbers have been arrested after reportedly stealing a safe containing US$12,000, a car, and other valuables from a company in Harare.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on January 20, 2025, at around 2:20 AM at a company in Southerton, Harare, where a safe containing US$12,000 in cash, a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle, a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Digital Recorder, an HP laptop, and other valuables were stolen.

“The suspects are Tapiwanashe Bakasa (30), Rodgers Magreen (28), Tinashe Thompson (30), Tatenda Mashayamombe (29), Peter Mahwite (49), Anymore Gatsi (38), and Wilson Masvosve (35). The stolen vehicle was recovered, dumped at the corner of Robert Mugabe and Julius Nyerere in Harare Central Business District,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He noted that on January 20 in the afternoon, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspects had driven the stolen vehicle to a house along Mutatarimbo Road in Mufakose before abandoning it in Harare Central Business District.

“The detectives tracked the suspects to Mufakose, resulting in the arrest of Tapiwanashe Bakasa and the recovery of the safe, which contained various company documents and the CCTV Digital Recorder,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

“Tapiwanashe Bakasa implicated Rodgers Magreen, leading to his arrest in Stoneridge, Harare, and the recovery of US$1,565 in cash and an HP laptop. Rodgers Magreen then implicated Tinashe Thompson, who was arrested at Chibwe Shopping Centre in Stoneridge, Harare. Subsequently, a unique pistol with an empty magazine, pepper spray, an okapi knife, US$800 in cash, and a motorcycle allegedly bought for US$1,200 using the stolen loot were recovered.”

Commissioner Nyathi stated that the other suspects—Tatenda Mashayamombe, Peter Mahwite, Anymore Gatsi, and Wilson Masvosve—were arrested in Mbare on the same day.