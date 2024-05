Seven PSL fixtures on this afternoon…as Rauzhi is named Fuz April Player of the Month

Fungai Muderere

SEVEN Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 13 fixtures are lined up for this afternoon at different venues around the country.

Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda’s bruised Bulawayo Chiefs will lock horns with CAPS United at Luveve Stadium, while Gweru based TelOne play host to Chicken Inn at Bata Stadium.

Former champions FC Platinum have a date with Yadah Stars at Heart Stadium. Simba Bhora will fight it out against Herentals at Wadzanai Stadium.

Chegutu Pirates meet defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium. Struggling Hwange entertain ZPC Kariba at Colliery Stadium.

Greenfuel play host to Bikita Minerals at Greenfuel Arena.

Tommorow, Highlanders will fight it out with log leaders Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium. Dynamos have a home tie against Arenel Movers.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs striker Never Rauzhi has been named Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) April Player of the Month.

Rauzhi, who has so far scored five goals for Amakhosi Amahle in 13 outings, was also recently voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League April Player of the Month while Manica Diamonds gaffer Jairos Tapera landed the April Coach of the Month accolade.

Today

Bulawayo Chiefs v CAPS United (Luveve), TelOne v Chicken Inn(Bata), Greenfuel v Bikita Minerals (Greenfuel arena), Hwange v ZPC Kariba(Colliery), Yadah v FC Platinum (Heart Stadium), Simba Bhora v Herentals (Wadzanai), Chegutu Pirates v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab Stadium).

Tomorrow

Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Arenel Movers (Rufaro)