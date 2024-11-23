Seven PSL matches on today 

Fungai Muderere-Senior Sports Reporter

SEVEN Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are lined up for this afternoon with the 2024 season set to conclude tomorrow after a total 306 matches.

Highlanders Lynoth Chikuhwa leads to top goal scorers list with 16 goals under his belt, three ahead of Yadah Stars’ Khama Billiat.

Billiat will need to score a hattrick plus to surpass the Bosso forward.

Interestingly, Bosso and Yadah are tomorrow set to fight it out at Barbourfields Stadium where Chikuhwa and Billiat will naturally seek to cancel each other.

On 12 goals is CAPS United’s William Mandondo whose side will face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Manondo will also need to score a hattrick plus to outshine Chikuhwa.

Today

Arenel Movers v Chegutu Pirates (Luveve)

Bikita Minerals v Hwange (Wadzanai),

FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava)

Greenfuel v Dynamos (Greenfuel Arena)

Herentals v Chicken Inn (Rufaro)

Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva)

ZPC Kariba v Simba Bhora (Nyamhunga)

SUNDAY

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro)

Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Latest Standings

PWDLFAPts

Simba Bhora 33 20 6 7 39 23 66

FC Platinum 33 17 9 7 44 25 60

Ngezi Platinum 33 13 15 5 43 22 54

Manica Diamonds33 13 12 8 25 18 51

Herentals33 12 12 9 29 29 48

Highlanders33 12 11 9 41 32 47

Dynamos33 10 16 7 28 24 46

Chicken Inn33 11 13 9 26 22 46

CAPS United33 12 10 11 37 36 46

TelOne33 9 14 10 34 32 41

Yadah33 10 11 12 36 37 41

Greenfuel33 9 12 12 25 35 39

ZPC Kariba33 6 20 7 16 18 38

Bulawayo Chiefs33 7 15 11 22 28 36

Bikita Minerals33 7 14 12 25 36 35

Hwange33 8 11 14 24 40 35

Chegutu Pirates 33 8 8 17 23 37 32

Arenel Movers33 4 10 19 20 43 22