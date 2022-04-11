Seven qualify for ZITF Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SEVEN runners progressed to the semi-finals of the ZITF Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile at a qualifying event held at Morris Depot in Harare at the weekend.

Wellington Vareni, Tapiwa Chineka, Nyasha Mutsetse, Levison Mapfuwa, Humpery Kunaka, Elija Mabhunu and Bornface Jeki all qualified from the Morris Depot qualifier and join Nomore Wiriki and Godwin Katakura, who booked their slots at the Naaz track and field championships a fortnight ago.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is an annual men’s competition with a pre-requisite time of 4 minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final at the ZITF main arena. The event has been a regular feature at the fair.

The next qualifying event will be held on Independence Day at White City Stadium before they move to Gwanda on April 23.

@innocentskizoe