Seven-time Chibuku Neshamwari provincial winners, Budiriro Cultural Arts aim for national title

Seven-time Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival provincial winners in Mashonaland West province, Budiriro Cultural Arts, are leveraging their experience in past competitions to win this year’s national title.

The group, formed in 1992 by the late Moses Rejuni and Joe Mugota, has won the provincial finals in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

The group’s leader, Gift Masaithi, said they have what it takes to win, as they have a youthful crew eager to shine on the dance floor.

“We have young and energetic dancers, and we’re dedicated to our work and need to make our city and province proud. To achieve that, we’ve been spending more time in our rehearsals and perfecting our act.

“Our vision is to empower youths through traditional dance and drama, and we’re challenged to win the Chibuku Neshamwari gold medal and participate in all national calendar events in our province,” said Masaithi.

Other group members include Saidi Lemu, Innocent Chakanyuka, Audrey Kandarira, Polite Muranga, Arnold Bula, Blessed Shopo, Munyaradzi Rangarirai, Sandra Hawu, Nigel Gweshe, Talent Mundanga, Tatenda Muzenda, Shamia Gambiza, Alsencia Makore, Talent Chimbuya, and Thandiwe Manyame.

