Seven Vic Falls Carnival cellphone thieves nabbed

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

POLICE in Victoria Falls have arrested seven people, two of them women, from Harare who allegedly went on a theft spree targeting cellphone handsets during the period of the Victoria Falls Carnival.

Police confirmed the arrest of Bothwell Makombe, Audrey Simbarashe Chimonyo, Tinashe Mabhiza, Brendon Musimurimwa, Rutendo Susan Makoni, and Dickson Kudakwashe Manema, further details not yet given and recovery of 21 cellphone handsets with a combined value of over US$14 000.

The three-day carnival was held between Friday night and Sunday night.

The suspects were driving a Mercedes Benz and were booked at a private house in Mkhosana suburb from where they were launching their raids on unsuspecting revelers during the carnival.

The suspects bought VIP entry tickets into the carnival which gave them access to every part of the event.

They would steal cellphones and put them in a cooler box which they allegedly carried in disguise to make people believe it had beverages.

Alert police officers arrested the seven following a tip-off. – Follow on Twitter @ncubeleon