Sevens rugby series in honour of late Gweru Sports Club chairperson

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MIDLANDS province is set to host a memorial sevens series this coming weekend for the late chairperson of Gweru Sports Club rugby section, Munyaradzi Mugabe.

Mugabe died in a car accident last month and will be honoured this weekend by local rugby teams. Four teams from Bulawayo will participate in the tournament and they are Warriors, Bulldogs, Old Miltonians as well as Highlanders.

The Bulawayo teams will be participating as separate teams and not as a Bulawayo select team. With teams from Bulawayo and Gweru, Mimosa Zvishavane will join in from Zvishavane and another one from Kwekwe.

Warriors head coach, Ruben Kumpasa said they are looking forward to the tournament having recently won a 10-a-side competition that was held in Bulawayo. He said the preparations have been going well for the team and they are eying a third successive victory as they head to Gweru.

Bulawayo province is also planning a tour this month but are still awaiting confirmation from Botswana teams for the final dates.

– @brandon_malvin