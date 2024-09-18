Sevens season kicks off

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) is looking to seize the excitement from the recent completion of the 2024 15s league with its first Sevens tournament on Saturday.

The rugby competition is scheduled to take place at the Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, where teams from Matabeleland Warriors, Old Miltonians, Bulldogs, Panthers, Highlanders, National University of Science and Technology, Zimbabwe School of Mines and Gweru Sports Club will be competing.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four and the pool winners will proceed to the final.

Two squads of 12 players from the tournament will then be picked to represent the province in the Zambezi Challenge Cup in Harare on September 28.

The tournament director, Busani Ncube told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the event will spark some intense battles and competition, proving to be a high-quality day of rugby action for fans to enjoy.

“We will be using this Sevens tournament to select 24 players to represent the province in the Zambezi Challenge Cup in Harare. That is two teams of 12 players,” said Ncube.

“It’s going to be a very interesting tournament. The teams are still fit, as they are coming from the Archer Clothing Rugby League 15s, so, everyone is in shape.”

He said women’s teams will also be competing in what promises to be an action-packed day at the country’s ceremonial home of rugby.

Ncube called on the city’s rugby faithful to come in numbers to support the event.

“We have seen in the past weeks that rugby has a massive following. So, we are calling on all rugby lovers to come in numbers and enjoy a fun-filled day of high-quality rugby action. It’s going to be an entertaining day,” said Ncube.

Beyond this weekend event, other exciting rugby events are set to happen leading up to November’s Unforgettable Sevens tournament, where international teams from Zambia and Botswana are also expected to show their prowess. —@brandon_malvin