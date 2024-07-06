Seventh Day Adventist Church Hats and Heels programme fights depression among women

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Writer

THE Seventh Day Adventist Church has come up with programmes to fight depression among women.

Under the Hats and Heels (hurts and heals) initiative, people from all walks of life meet to share life experiences and ideas. Professionals are invited to counsel and educate the public on legal matters, mental wellbeing , and women empowerment.

Hats and heels in Bulawayo is hosted by the Eastern gate Church Seven Day Adventist Church under the OASIS banner of the Adventist Aids International Ministries (AAIM) department.

It was established to provide support for the affected church members and communities at large, an idea that was adapted from Hurts and Heals South Africa a brain child of Mrs Alice Moyo from Luveve 5, Bulawayo that has since expanded to cover the different challenges faced by women.

Attendants dress up smartly in hats and heels to symbolise that irregardless of the painful experiences that life might throw at women ,they can still pick themselves and stand up tall.

Red and black are the theme colour’s, symbolizing ‘End IT NOW’ a campaign by the church that speaks against gender violence.

The colours align with the programme because they are used as an appeal to end the ills faced by women and to bring about healing and the ability to stand up and make changes and the wisdom to accept things that they cannot change.

Dressing up being, treated to a variety of dishes and having time to themselves, the much needed “me” time that most women lack as they spend most of their time in educational institutes, work and or looking after their families, a much needed therapy for the body and mind.

Sharing their pains and how to overcome them paves the way for healing and thus stress is relieved and depression minimised.

With the rise in number of mental health challenges and suicide cases such programmes are much needed.

The Director of Hats and heels Bulawayo Mrs F Moyo said: ” The purpose of the programme is to create a platform where people from all walks of life can gather and share their life experiences and so find hope and healing.

Based on the scriptures, Hosea 4 verse 6: My people perish because of lack of knowledge, We share knowledge and educate the community to be better equipped human beings mentally, socially economically and even on spiritual matters.”